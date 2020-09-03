Bengaluru applied for 3,200 global scientific patents in 2020: GI Index

In StartupBlink’s 2019 ranking of the “most entrepreneurial cities", six Indian cities made it to the top 100. Bengaluru was ranked the top startup city in India and the 11th globally, while New Delhi and Mumbai followed in the 18th and 29th spots, respectively. StartpBlink said Chennai, Hyderabad, and Pune also made it to the top 100 list of “most entrepreneurial cities".