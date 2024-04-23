Bengaluru residents can walk sans shadow tomorrow in rare celestial event. All you need to know about Zero Shadow Day
This unique astronomical event -- when shadows disappear -- is expected to occur in Bengaluru between 12:17 pm and 12:23 pm on April 24.
On Wednesday, April 24, the residents of Bengaluru will experience a rare celestial phenomenon known as ‘Zero Shadow Day’. This unique astronomical event -- when shadows disappear -- is expected to occur between 12:17 pm and 12:23 pm tomorrow.
