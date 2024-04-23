On Wednesday, April 24, the residents of Bengaluru will experience a rare celestial phenomenon known as ‘Zero Shadow Day’. This unique astronomical event -- when shadows disappear -- is expected to occur between 12:17 pm and 12:23 pm tomorrow. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The zero shadow phenomenon will also be experienced at places in the same latitudes as Bengaluru in India.

What is Zero Shadow Day? Zero Shadow Day, the rare celestial event, occurs when the sun aligns perfectly overhead, causing vertical objects to cast no shadows. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During the Zero Shadow Day, the sun reaches its zenith in the sky -- positioned directly overhead, resulting in the absence of a shadow on the earth.

This phenomenon occurs twice a year in regions situated between the Tropic of Cancer and the Tropic of Capricorn.

The Bengaluru city, located at a latitude of approximately 13.0 degrees north, witnesses this event around April 24/25 and August 18 every year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the Astronomical Society of India website, “For people living between +23.5 and -23.5 degrees latitude, the Sun's declination will be equal to their latitude twice - once during Uttarayan and once during Dakshinayan. On these two days, the Sun will be exactly overhead at noon and will not cast a shadow of an object on the ground."

Declination is the angular distance of a body north or south of the celestial equator, according to Britannica.

The zero shadow days are different for different places on the earth. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Indian Institute of Astrophysics in Bengaluru will hold events at its Koramangala campus to spread knowledge about this astronomical phenomenon. It has invited the students, teachers and astronomy enthusiasts to engage in hands-on activities from 10 am to 1 pm. The activities include observing the changing shadow lengths of objects and measuring them.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!