Black Holes don't move around sucking in objects like a vacuum cleaner: Expert

“Findings of Andrea Ghez and Reinhard Genzel have shown the super massive black hole in the middle of our galaxy. One cannot see the black hole since no light comes from it. Hence the scientists thought of watching the stars very close to the black holes and observe their movement and believed that from their mass, the mass of the galaxy and the black holes can be measured. They have been observing the movement of stars in the galaxy since 30 years", he added. Shri Chaudhury also said that how technologies like adaptive optics helped in getting a clear image of the black holes, even when it is tough to obtain one, due to dust.