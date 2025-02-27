Lunar eclipse 2025: Will ‘blood moon’ be visible in India? Check date, time, how to watch

On the occasion of the festival of colours, Holi, on March 14, the sky will be lit up by a spectacular red-hued moon, also called the blood moon. This total lunar eclipse returns after nearly three years, with the previous one taking place in 2022, offering a stunning view of the moon in a reddish shade.

Lunar eclipse 2025: Can it be seen in India? As this phenomenon will occur during daytime in India, it won’t be visible in the country. “The lunar eclipse will be visible in America, Western Europe, Western Africa, and the North and South Atlantic Ocean,” PTI reported citing Dr. Rajendra Prakash Gupt, Superintendent of the Ujjain-based Jiwaji Observatory.

Lunar eclipse 2025: Where it will be visible? However, only certain regions of the world can witness this celestial event in its full glory. People in North and South America will experience the total eclipse, which is expected to last more than 65 minutes.

As per PTI, Gupt explained, “The full lunar eclipse will also be visible in other countries of Asia as well as Europe, Antarctica, the Western Pacific Ocean, Australia, and the Indian Ocean region.”

What is a total lunar eclipse? A total lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth passes directly between the Sun and the Moon, casting its shadow fully over the Moon.

During this event, the Moon can appear to take on a reddish hue, often referred to as a “blood moon,” because the Earth's atmosphere scatters sunlight, with the longer wavelengths (red and orange) being filtered through.

This causes the shadow of the Earth to fall on the Moon, resulting in the Moon's surface being illuminated by this reddish light. A total lunar eclipse is a stunning celestial phenomenon that is visible from anywhere on Earth where the Moon is above the horizon during the eclipse.

How to watch total lunar eclipse? ind a Clear Spot: Choose a location away from city lights, with an unobstructed view of the sky, to get the best view of the eclipse.

Use Binoculars or a Telescope (Optional): While the eclipse is visible to the naked eye, binoculars or a telescope can enhance the experience, offering a closer view of the Moon’s surface.

No Special Glasses Needed: Unlike solar eclipses, you don’t need special glasses for a lunar eclipse, as it’s safe to watch with the naked eye.