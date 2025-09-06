Blood Moon 2025: Will it be visible in the US? When and where to watch the Total Lunar Eclipse

Blood Moon 2025: Skywatchers across Asia, Europe, Africa, and Australia are in for a celestial treat this month, as a total lunar eclipse, also known as a blood moon, will light up the night sky on September 7-8, 2025.

According to Time and Date, nearly 77% of the world’s population will be able to witness the eclipse, which occurs when Earth’s shadow completely covers the Moon, giving it a deep red or orange glow.

Blood Moon 2025: Key timings across the world The lunar eclipse will reach its maximum phase at 5:11 pm EDT (9:11 pm GMT) on September 7. The total phase, when the Moon is fully immersed in Earth’s shadow, will last for about 82 minutes, as reported by Space.com.

Here are the timings for different regions: London / Paris / Cape Town: 7:30 pm – 8:52 pm (Sept 7)

Istanbul / Cairo / Nairobi: 8:30 pm – 9:52 pm (Sept 7)

Mumbai: 11:00 pm (Sept 7) – 12:22 am (Sept 8)

Bangkok: 12:30 am – 1:52 am (Sept 8)

Beijing / Hong Kong / Perth: 1:30 am – 2:52 am (Sept 8)

Tokyo: 2:30 am – 3:52 am (Sept 8)

Sydney: 3:30 am – 4:52 am (Sept 8) Viewers in Asia and Australia will get the best view, with the Moon high in the sky. In Europe and Africa, it will be visible closer to moonrise. However, people in North and South America will miss out this time.

For those in the US, the next chance to see a total lunar eclipse will be on March 3, 2026, according to USA Today.

Why this lunar eclipse is special This eclipse is expected to be particularly striking because the Moon will pass deep into Earth’s umbral shadow, making the red hue darker and richer than usual, astronomers told Space.com.

Adding to the spectacle, the eclipse will occur just 2.7 days before the Moon reaches perigee — its closest point to Earth. This will make the Moon appear slightly larger and brighter than usual.

The exact shade of red will depend on atmospheric conditions, including dust, pollution, and global weather patterns.

Where to watch the Blood Moon 2025 The total lunar eclipse can be viewed with the naked eye in regions where it is visible. Stargazers don’t need special equipment, though binoculars or telescopes can enhance the experience.

For those who cannot see it in person, free livestreams will be available on platforms like The Virtual Telescope Project and Time and Date, allowing viewers worldwide to watch the phenomenon from home.