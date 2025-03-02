Firefly Space's Blue Ghost lunar lander marks a historic landing on the surface of the Moon, according to a social media platform X post on NASA's account on Saturday, March 2, 2025.

Firefly Space is an American private-sector aerospace firm based in Texas that deals with designing, manufacturing, and operating the launch of spacecraft vehicles, according to the official website.

According to multiple media reports, the mission began on January 15, 2025, with the launch onboard a SpaceX Falcon rocket. After spending nearly a month orbiting the Earth, the spacecraft made a touchdown on Saturday.

What did Blue Ghost lunar lander deliver? According to NASA's post, the commercial company's Blue Ghost lunar lander has safely delivered 10 scientific investigations and tech demos of NASA to the moon.

This move is targeted to help understand and learn more about the environment of the environment and also help support future astronauts on the Moon as well as Mars.

“Blue Ghost has landed, safely delivering 10 NASA scientific investigations and tech demos that will help us learn more about the lunar environment and support future astronauts on the Moon and Mars,” said NASA in a post on the social media platform X.

According to multiple media reports, the lander will study the heat flow from the Moon's interior, which aims to help scientists understand its thermal evolution.

The lander will also analyse plume surface interactions to improve the landing techniques for future landers. It will also collect data on the Moon's magnetic fields and researchers will gain insight into the geological history of the spacial body.

First Photo of the Moon The official social media handle of Firefly Aerospace shared the first image captured on the surface of the Moon.

“Would you look at that view! #BlueGhost captured its first image on the Moon that embodies everything this bold, unstoppable Firefly team has worked so hard for over the last 3+ years. And we’re just getting started!” they said in the social media post.

According to the company's post on platform X, Firefly became the first commercial company to achieve a fully successful moon landing.