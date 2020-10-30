Blue Moon: A treat for sky-watchers on Halloween 2020

Tomorrow, on 31 October, 2020, a rare lunar phenomenon - termed "Blue Moon" will take place, which will be visible in the night sky from around 8.19 pm.

It is indeed going to be a rare sight for sky gazers!

This time the Blue Moon is coinciding with Halloween, which sounds spookier, isn't it?

October has two full Moons this year out of which the second moon is usually anointed as Blue Moon.

A Blue Moon is a second full moon in a calendar month. The last time such a phenomena was seen on Halloween was back in 1944 and as per NASA the next Halloween Blue Moon will occur in 2039. Halloween comes every year, but this year the phrase 'once in a blue moon' is aptly suited.

October 1 saw a full moon and the next full moon falls on October 31, said Arvind Paranjpaye, director of Nehru Planetarium, Mumbai.

“When there are two full moons in a calendar month, the second full moon is called the Blue Moon," he added.

A bit of mathematics involved

“Duration of a lunar month is 29.531 days or 29 days, 12 hours, 44 minutes and 38 seconds. Therefore, to have two full moons in a month, the first full moon should take place on 1st or 2nd of the month," Paranjpaye explained.

This extra time accumulates over the months. After about 30 months there will be one extra full moon in the year, Paranjpaye said.

N Rathnashree, the director of Nehru Planetarium, Delhi said the term Blue Moon is a calendrical term.

“It is not too common to have a Blue Moon in a month of 30 days," she said.

The last Blue Moon in a month with 30 days was on June 30, 2007 and the next one will be on September 30, 2050, Paranjpaye said.

There were two Blue Moons in 2018. The first one was on January 31 and the second Blue Moon followed on March 31. “This was because the preceding month February had only 28 days," Paranjpaye said.

The next Blue Moon will be on August 31, 2023, he added.





