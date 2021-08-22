Selenophile! here's good news for you. The American Astronomical Society has said that if the skies would be clear on Sunday then one might see a blue-coloured moon.

A blue moon is the third full moon in a season containing four full moons, rather than the usual three.

According to NASA, there are two kinds of Blue Moons--monthly and seasonal.

A monthly Blue Moon is the second full Moon in a calendar month with two Full Moons. Then, there’s a seasonal Blue Moon – the third Full Moon of an astronomical season that has four full Moons.

NASA has reported the first recorded use of "blue moon" occurring in 1528.

According to Sky & Telescope magazine, a full blue moon happens about once every 2.7 years on average. However, it won't appear blue as it only happens even more rarely, when "volcanic eruptions or forest fires send lots of smoke and fine dust into the atmosphere.

People in India will be able to see a nearly full moon tonight at around 12:00 am.

The Blue Moon this time will glow next to Jupiter. The next one will be visible in August 2024.

