Blue Origin: When will Katy Perry set out on all-women space mission? Check date, time, and livestream details here

Blue Origin launch today: Popstar Katy Perry, is part of a six-member, all-women crew, that is set to take off from Texas later today, as part of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' space venture, Blue Origin's New Shepard NS-31 mission.

Also part of the crew are Jeff Bezos' fiancee Lauren Sanchez, who handpicked her companions for the trip.

Blue Origin: What is the New Shepard NS-31 Space Mission? The space mission abord the New Shepard NS-31, will see the crew lifted over 100 km above the Earth's surface into the “edge of space” beyond the Karman line — the internationally recognized boundary of space, according to an AFP report.

The fully automated rocket will rise vertically, with the crew capsule scheduled to detach mid-flight and fall back to Earth. The descenet will be supported by parachutes and a retro rocket, the report added.

The full trip will last about 10 minutes, and will allow for the crew to briefly unbuckle and experience floating in zero gravity.

Who is part of the Blue Origin Crew Today? The six-member, all-women crew, comprises of Lauren Sanchez, Katy Perry, Aisha Bowe (former NASA scientist), Amanda Nguyen (activist), Gayle King (journalist and CBS Mornings presenter), and Kerianne Flynn (movie producer).

When is the Mission? Where Will It Launch From? The short space flight will take off from Launch Site One in West Texas, in the US, at around 08.30 am local time of April 15, i.e. 19.00 hours or 7 pm IST for viewers watching from India. For other global viewers, the time is 13.30 pm GMT.

Why is This Mission Significant? Notably, this is the first all-female space crew since Valentina Tereshkova's historic solo flight in 1963.

It is also the 11th sub-orbital crewed operation by Blue Origin, which has offered the space tourism experiences for several years. The company does not publicise the cost of tickets for its space trips.

Where Can you Watch Livestream of Mission? At What Time? Blue Origin will air a YouTube video stream beginning at 8 am ET on its YouTube channel and website. International viewers, can also watch the livestream of the mission on CBS' streaming service Paramount+. Timings for Indian viewers is 5.30 pm IST.

For viewers in the US, CBS will begin live coverage at 7 am EST local time, in a special edition of Gayle King's CBS Mornings show, followed by a special show called Gayle Goes to Space at 9 am EST local time.

Singer Katy Perry's Instagram Post: ‘Incredible, Inspiring…’ Katy Perry, 40, has hailed the mission as “incredible and inspiring”. She wrote on social media platform Instagram “I’ve dreamt of going to space for 15 years and tomorrow that dream becomes a reality. I am so honoured to be alongside five other incredible and inspiring women as we become the first ever all-female flight space crew!”

She also shared a video of the capsule that she has been “training in for the last few days”. According to Katy Perry, her call name onboard the flight is Feather, and she plans to sing in space.

“I do believe this (is happening) because believing your dreams and saying that is actually how you make your dreams come true,” she added.