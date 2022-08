Civil Aviation Ministry on 23 August has exempted Boeing 787 aircraft from GPS-aided GEO Augmented Navigation (GAGAN) compliance till 2025.

"Boeing 787 aircraft is exempted from above GAGAN compliance till 31 December, 2025," Ministry said in a release.

GAGAN (GPS Aided GEO Augmented Navigation) is an Indian Satellite Based Augmentation System implemented to provide required navigation guidance to aircraft.

It is jointly developed by AAI and ISRO. It is first such system developed for India and neighbouring countries in equatorial region. It aids during natural disasters like floods and earthquakes by sending messages to affected people.

The main objectives of GAGAN are to provide Satellite-based Navigation services with accuracy and integrity required for civil aviation applications and to provide better Air Traffic Management over Indian Airspace.

The system will be interoperable with other international SBAS systems and provide seamless navigation across regional boundaries. The GAGAN Signal-In-Space (SIS) is available through GSAT-8 and GSAT-10.

