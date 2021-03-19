Boeing moon rocket passes NASA test
- Engines for Artemis mission complete eight-minute run, paving way for lunar flight this year
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
NASA’s plans for a lunar mission this year remain on track after it said a deep-space rocket made by Boeing Co. passed a key engine test on Thursday.
The eight-minute ground test of the Space Launch System engines at a National Aeronautics and Space Administration facility in Mississippi followed an unsuccessful run in January that jeopardized the agency’s broader target of returning U.S astronauts to the moon by the middle of the decade.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.