Boeing’s Starliner set to launch, giving company a do-over in space

Instead, a relatively basic programming error stranded the Starliner in the wrong orbit. It never docked with the space station. Another potentially catastrophic error was fixed during the mission to prevent damaging the spacecraft’s heat shield needed to protect the capsule—and would-be astronauts on board—during re-entry into the earth’s atmosphere. The failure further called into question Boeing’s ability to pull off big projects. Three days later, Boeing announced its board had ousted Mr. Muilenburg.