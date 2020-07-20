Britain has signed deals to secure 90 million doses of two possible COVID-19 vaccines from the Pfizer Inc and BioNTech alliance and French group Valneva, Reuters reported.

It said Britain had secured 30 million doses of the experimental BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine, and a deal in principle for 60 million doses of the Valneva vaccine, with a option of 40 million more doses if it was proven to be safe, effective and suitable.

BioNtech is developing a potential coronavirus vaccine in cooperation with U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer.

More than 150 possible vaccines are being developed and tested around the world to try to stop the pandemic.

Earlier, US biotech firm Moderna said it would start the final stage of human trials for its vaccine candidate on July 27. It said it had had promising results from earlier testing. Up to 30,000 Americans are expected to take part in the trials.

Oxford's potential COVID-19 vaccine that has been licensed to AstraZeneca is already in large-scale Phase III human trials to assess whether it can protect against COVID-19.

Researchers in the United States had earlier reported that Moderna Inc's experimental vaccine showed it was safe and provoked immune responses in all 45 healthy volunteers in an ongoing early-stage study. (With Agency Inputs)

