Chairman of The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) S Somanath on 28 December said the space agency has a roadmap for what they have planned till 2047, including building a space station.

Somanth was attending the annual science and technology festival of IIT Bombay and also announced that the Aditya L1 spacecraft is set to reach its cosmic destination, Lagrange Point 1 (L1), on 6 January 2024.

Speaking at the three-day annual Science and Technology Fest, S Somanath said, "...After the success of Chandrayan-3, there is a huge demand about what is next for ISRO in the coming 25 years. We have a roadmap for what we have planned till 2047... We can build a space station, we can send human beings to the moon, and we can create moon-based economic activity in space..."

He added that Aditya-L1 is going to reach Lagrange Point on January 6 at 4 pm.

On Chandrayaan-3 success: "The Chandrayaan-3 has been a great success. This gives us lots of confidence to us and the team to work on the programmes. After 14 days of its contribution of collecting data, it is now sleeping very well there so I advise our IT not to wake it up again so it's sleeping forever, but unfortunately we were hoping it would wake up through its ability but it couldn't happen," he said.

"Many things could have gone wrong and that is why this couldn't wake up again. Possibly if Pragyan (rover) woke up it would not be known unless communication between Pragyaan and Vikram is established," he added.

"We hope that whatever data we have collected in 14 days is going to give us a fantastic scientific outcome in the coming days. Our scientists are working on it now," said the ISRO chief.

Earlier in the month, ISRO informed that the Solar Wind Ion Spectrometer (SWIS), the second instrument in the Aditya Solar Wind Particle Experiment (ASPEX) of its maiden solar mission, Aditya L1 is operational.

With agency inputs.

