Can India's Agni-5 cover entire China? Here are 5 things to know about the ballistic missile2 min read . 08:51 AM IST
- The test-firing of the missile from the Abdul Kalam Island off Odisha coast came amid India's lingering border row with China.
India on 15 December successfully test fired Agni-5 nuclear-capable inter-continental ballistic missile, sources from the defense establishment said. The missile has the capability of hitting targets beyond the range of 5000 km and is crucial for India's self-defense systems.
The defense sources also informed to validate new technologies and equipment on the missile, which were intended to make the missile lighter. The trial was aimed at enhancing the range of the Agni-5 missile if required.
The test-firing of the missile from the Abdul Kalam Island off Odisha coast came amid India's lingering border row with China.
While a pre-test warning had been issued to airmen weeks ago as per protocol, the timing of the actual firing could be seen as a message to China.
The Chinese soldiers indulged in a brawl with Indian soldiers at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh. Several soldiers from both sides are injured, but none of the armies reported any deaths.
The existing variant Agni IV is capable of hitting targets at a range of 4,000 km while Agni-III has a range of 3,000-km, and Agni II can fly up to 2,000-km.
Here are 5 things to know about India's Agni-5 missile
Agni-5 is an ingeniously built advanced surface-to-surface ballistic missile developed under the Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme (IGMDP). It is a fire-and-forget missile, which cannot be stopped without an interceptor missile.
The Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme (IGMDP) is the brain-child of Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, who aimed at making the country self-sufficient in the field of missile technology. The program had five missiles P-A-T-N-A, Prithvi, Agni, Trishul, Nag, and Akash.
According to the Defence Ministry, the missile, which uses a three-stage solid-fuelled engine, is capable of striking targets at ranges up to 5,000 kilometres with a very high degree of accuracy.
Agni-5 which has the capability of hitting targets beyond the range of 5000 km is widely regarded as a strategic missile targeted at China as it can reach almost all parts of the Chinese mainland.
Last year, China had raised concerns regarding India's launch of an Agni-5 intercontinental ballistic missile citing a resolution of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) 1172. The resolution was issued after India's 1998 nuclear tests.
(With inputs from agencies)
