Samples from people who were vaccinated showed about a threefold decrease, according to the study. “The low absolute neutralization levels for BA.4 and BA.5, particularly in the unvaccinated group, are unlikely to protect well against symptomatic infection," the researchers said in the study, which is yet to be peer reviewed. “This may indicate that, based on neutralization escape, BA.4 and BA.5 have potential to result in a new infection wave."