Can Rift Valley Fever (RVF) virus cause another pandemic? Here's what WHO said. Check symptoms, other details2 min read . 13 Apr 2022
- WHO lists Rift Valley Fever as a prioritised disease likely to cause epidemics in the near future.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Rift Valley Fever (RVF) virus has been discovered in human cells, a Kashmir-based virologist notified, according to media reports. The virus is spread by mosquitos among domesticated animals, which then pass it on to people. The World Health Organization (WHO) lists RVF as a prioritised disease likely to cause epidemics in the near future.
Rift Valley Fever (RVF) virus has been discovered in human cells, a Kashmir-based virologist notified, according to media reports. The virus is spread by mosquitos among domesticated animals, which then pass it on to people. The World Health Organization (WHO) lists RVF as a prioritised disease likely to cause epidemics in the near future.
"The discovery by Dr. Safder Ganaie and his colleagues was recently published in the journal Cell. Dr Ganaie and his team found that the Rift Valley Fever virus, spread by mosquitoes, enters human cells through a protein normally involved in mopping up low-density lipoproteins - the carriers of so-called 'bad cholesterol' -- from the blood," a news magazine published from Srinagar reported.
"The discovery by Dr. Safder Ganaie and his colleagues was recently published in the journal Cell. Dr Ganaie and his team found that the Rift Valley Fever virus, spread by mosquitoes, enters human cells through a protein normally involved in mopping up low-density lipoproteins - the carriers of so-called 'bad cholesterol' -- from the blood," a news magazine published from Srinagar reported.
The study was conducted in collaboration with the University of Pittsburgh, University of Toronto, Harvard University, and Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, as per Kashmir Life.
Dr Ganaie was the lead author of the study. He received his master's degree from the University of Kashmir before moving to the United States for further studies. There, he got a doctorate in virology with honours from the University of Kansas, as per the report.
WHO has listed key features for the RVF including incubation period and symptoms. Check here: