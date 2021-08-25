Can supersonic flights really succeed?

The Concorde’s failure isn’t an indication of the failure of the idea. It failed for three reasons. First, the sonic boom meant it couldn’t fly over inhabited land, limiting the routes it could fly and its moneymaking potential. Second, the ticket prices were higher than existing products, and passengers got little in return. And that leads to the third reason: The Concorde was a government project whose goal was national prestige rather than a response to market opportunities. There was no effort to create a plane that had the range and comfort customers demanded. The result was a product designed for a small number of government officials and business executives, rather than a truly revolutionary and comfortable product for those who would be willing to pay for it.

