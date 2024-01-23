Can Zombie viruses cause a new deadly pandemic? Here's what scientists say
Scientists warn that melting Arctic permafrost could unleash 'zombie viruses' and trigger a global medical emergency. An Arctic surveillance system is being developed to detect and contain outbreaks.
Scientists have warned that humanity is facing a bizarre new pandemic threat as the melting Arctic permafrost could release the 'zombie viruses', causing a major disease outbreak and new global medical emergency, according to a report published by The Guardian.
