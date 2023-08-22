Canadian space agency shares image of 108 million yr old ‘Moon Crater’ with roads, buildings. Netizens react2 min read 22 Aug 2023, 09:35 AM IST
Canadian Space Agency mistakenly shares image of Earth's Barringer Meteor Crater as Moon's Tycho Crater, causing controversy.
Recently, the Canadian Space Agency, shared the image of a 108 million-year-old Tycho Crater in the Moon's southern hemisphere. However, the imge of the crater left netizens bewildered after they spotted roads and buildings alongside the supposed crater.
“Canada's Space agency just tried to pass off a photo of Arizona as a crater on the moon. Speaks volumes about Trudeau's government," tweeted another user.
“I find it disturbing that Canada has acquired a space agency at a time when Canadians can't distinguish the Moon from Arizona," tweeted user named CoolCzech.
“This isn’t April Fools, or is it in Canada? You realise this is an Earth crater with human development," tweeted another user. At the end, the post was also flagged by X community notes. It said, “The location shown is not Tycho Crater but Meteor Crater. It is not on the Moon's southern hemisphere, but on Earth, in Arizona, about an hour's drive away from Flagstaff. It is not thought to be 108 million years old, but a mere 50,000 years old. And it has a visitor centre," reported HT.