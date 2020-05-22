Captains of industry see a ray of hope in relief measures

“The RBI governor’s assessment of the economy is perhaps closer to ground reality. This is the right time for the government to start rolling out infra spending. For instance, defence and other central services can start placing orders to kick-start the auto sector. This will help spur consumption," said Rajiv Agarwal, managing director and CEO, Essar Ports. “The Centre must roll out a minimum of 10% of the GDP as economic packages for sectors that have suffered the most, relax regulatory reforms further, increase private equity by making India, in terms of tax and investment climate, safer and friendly."