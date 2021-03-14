Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Science >News >'Caught in action': NASA says as astronauts conduct fifth spacewalk of 2021. Watch video

'Caught in action': NASA says as astronauts conduct fifth spacewalk of 2021. Watch video

NASA astronauts Victor Glover and Mike Hopkins on a spacewalk outside the International Space Station.
2 min read . 09:45 AM IST Staff Writer

  • US astronauts Victor Glover and Mike Hopkins have now returned to the International Space Station after completing a spacewalk for technical and maintenance tasks

US space agency NASA has shared a 1-minute-video of US astronauts Victor Glover and Mike Hopkins who were seen walking in space.

US space agency NASA has shared a 1-minute-video of US astronauts Victor Glover and Mike Hopkins who were seen walking in space.

The video showing a pair of astronauts was shared by NASA on Twitter.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The video showing a pair of astronauts was shared by NASA on Twitter.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"Caught in action! Check out @Astro_illini leaving or "egressing" the @Space_Station. Already outside the hatch, he is joining @AstroVicGlover for the duo's second spacewalk together. - Glover's or "Ike's" suit has red stripes - Hopkins' or" Hopper's" suit has no stripes," the US space agency tweeted along with the video.

The US astronauts have now returned to the International Space Station (ISS) after completing a spacewalk for technical and maintenance tasks, NASA said.

According to CNN, the spacewalk, which assisted with continued upgrades to the orbiting laboratory, began at 8:14 a.m. ET and ended at 3:01 p.m. ET, lasting for six hours and 47 minutes. Glover and Hopkins arrived on the space station in November as part of the NASA-SpaceX Crew-1 mission. This will be Glover's fourth spacewalk and the fifth for Hopkins.

The spacewalk occured around the one-year anniversary of many Americans going into quarantine. Hopkins and Glover addressed the timing in a video released by NASA on Friday.

"We're there for each other," Glover said as quoted by CNN. "From 250 miles up, I see us united as a people. And as we wait for the vaccines to be rolled out and administered, we're going to be patient and do what's right. Crew-1 named our Dragon capsule Resilience in part to honor all of you and the amazing tenacity that you've shown over the past year while overcoming obstacle after obstacle. Keep it up and take care of each other."

TRENDING STORIES See All

"Yes, it's been one tough year," Hopkins added. "But together we can make sure there's a brighter year ahead."

It was the fifth spacewalk of 2021 and the 237th spacewalk overall in support of the space station, CNN reported further.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, NASA has been able to safely continue launching astronauts to the space station, including the historic Crew-1 mission that carried Glover and Hopkins, as well as NASA astronaut Shannon Walker and Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Soichi Noguchi.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.