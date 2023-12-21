Celestial 'Christmas tree': NASA's Hubble captures distant dwarf galexy's 'festive look'
A new mesmerizing image captured by NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope showcases the dwarf irregular galaxy UGC 8091, which looks like a part of a Christmas tree adorned with red-coloured decorations. This dwarf galaxy, situated approximately 7 million light-years away from the US in the constellation Virgo, is a bustling community of around 1 billion stars. Despite its small size compared to the Milky Way, UGC 8091 offers a unique glimpse into the intricate and diverse nature of our universe.