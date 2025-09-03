Celestial trio and Saturn’s brightest night await stargazers for September skywatching; here's how you can watch

As the Northern Hemisphere prepares for the autumnal equinox on September 22 and pumpkin-flavoured treats return in full force, the night sky is also offering a seasonal spectacle for skywatchers.

NASA says early risers on September 19 will be treated to a striking celestial trio just before sunrise. In the eastern sky, the Moon will appear closely aligned with Venus and Regulus, one of the brightest stars in the night sky. This rare conjunction offers a beautiful visual for both seasoned astronomers and casual skywatchers alike.

Later in the month, on September 21, Saturn will take center stage as Earth moves directly between Saturn and the Sun, During this time, Saturn will be at its closest and brightest point of the year. According to NASA, the planet’s iconic rings will be visible with just a small telescope, making this an ideal opportunity for backyard astronomers to get a clear view.

“Aside from the autumnal equinox in the Northern Hemisphere on Sept. 22 and the increase of pumpkin-flavored treats, September offers some celestial sights to enjoy. Just before sunrise on Sept. 19, you can catch a glimpse of a celestial trio. In the eastern skies, you will find the Moon cozied up to Venus and Regulus, one of the brightest stars in the sky,” NASA said.

It added, “A few days later on Sept. 21, Earth will position itself directly between Saturn and the Sun, meaning that Saturn will be at its closest and brightest all year. If you want to see its rings, all you will need is a small telescope.”

“If you look to the east just before sunrise on September 19, you'll see a trio of celestial objects in a magnificent conjunction. In the early pre-dawn hours, look east toward the waning, crescent Moon setting in the sky and you'll notice something peculiar. The Moon will be nestled up right next to both Venus and Regulus, one of the brightest stars in the night sky,” NASA said.

It further mentioned, “The three are part of a conjunction, which simply means that they look close together in the sky (even if they’re actually far apart in space). To find this conjunction, just look to the Moon. And if you want some additional astronomical context, or want to specifically locate Regulus, this star lies within the constellation Leo, the lion.”

