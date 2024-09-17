Chandra Grahan 2024: Where and when will Lunar Eclipse be visible in India? All details here

The lunar eclipse, Chandra Grahan, will occur on September 18, 2024, with visibility across five continents. However, India will miss the event as the Moon will be below the horizon. Key phases include the maximum eclipse at 08:14 AM IST.

Livemint
Published17 Sep 2024, 06:38 PM IST
FILE - A partial lunar eclipse
FILE - A partial lunar eclipse(AP)

Chandra Grahan 2024: Astronomy aficionados and stargazers can look forward to another celestial spectacle this month. The forthcoming lunar eclipse, also known as Chandra Grahan, is set for 18 September 2024. This event will be the year's second lunar eclipse.

This astronomical spectacle will be visible in numerous parts of the world, but not in India, as the Moon will be below the horizon during the event. Consequently, observers in India will not be able to witness the partial lunar eclipse. Nevertheless, the celestial event continues to hold religious significance for people throughout the country.

Also Read | Rare coincidence of partial lunar eclipse with supermoon tomorrow, September 17

Lunar Eclipse 2024 timing

The lunar eclipse will take place on September 18, according to Indian Standard Time (IST). The timing with key phases is given below:

Penumbral Eclipse Begins: 06:11 AM

Partial Eclipse Begins: 07:42 AM

Maximum Eclipse: 08:14 AM

Partial Eclipse Ends: 08:45 AM

Penumbral Eclipse Ends: 10:17 AM

Also Read | Supermoon lunar eclipse: Will it be visible in India? When and where to watch

September 17-18 Full Moon in India

NASA said the moon will appear in its full light for three days, from Monday evening through Thursday evening. Hence, you can enjoy the supermoon sight during these days.

What happens when Chandra Grahan takes place?

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth positions itself between the Sun and the Moon, casting its shadow over the lunar surface. The extent of the eclipse can vary, either partially or fully obscuring the Moon, depending on the specific alignment.

During a partial eclipse, the Earth's shadow covers only a portion of the Moon, often casting a reddish tint over it.

Also Read | China’s Chang’e-6 lunar probe returns with historic samples from Moon’s far side

According to the US space agency NASA, during a partial lunar eclipse, the shadow of the earth "grows and then recedes without ever entirely covering the Moon.”

Places across the world where Chandra Grahan will be visible

The partial lunar eclipse will be visible in 5 continents across the globe, including Europe, Africa, North and South America, and parts of Asia.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:17 Sep 2024, 06:38 PM IST
Business NewsScienceNewsChandra Grahan 2024: Where and when will Lunar Eclipse be visible in India? All details here

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Motors

    975.00
    03:59 PM | 17 SEP 2024
    -13.15 (-1.33%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    133.05
    03:59 PM | 17 SEP 2024
    -1.85 (-1.37%)

    Bharat Electronics

    284.20
    03:54 PM | 17 SEP 2024
    -6.15 (-2.12%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    294.55
    03:59 PM | 17 SEP 2024
    2.05 (0.7%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Himadri Speciality Chemical

    640.70
    03:57 PM | 17 SEP 2024
    47.55 (8.02%)

    Kaynes Technology India

    5,561.20
    03:59 PM | 17 SEP 2024
    256.95 (4.84%)

    Thermax

    5,235.20
    03:51 PM | 17 SEP 2024
    233.3 (4.66%)

    Varun Beverages

    649.40
    03:59 PM | 17 SEP 2024
    28.3 (4.56%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,970.00-150.00
      Chennai
      73,280.0020.00
      Delhi
      73,330.00-2,085.00
      Kolkata
      73,290.00-2,460.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Science

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue