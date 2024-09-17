The lunar eclipse, Chandra Grahan, will occur on September 18, 2024, with visibility across five continents. However, India will miss the event as the Moon will be below the horizon. Key phases include the maximum eclipse at 08:14 AM IST.

Chandra Grahan 2024: Astronomy aficionados and stargazers can look forward to another celestial spectacle this month. The forthcoming lunar eclipse, also known as Chandra Grahan, is set for 18 September 2024. This event will be the year's second lunar eclipse.

This astronomical spectacle will be visible in numerous parts of the world, but not in India, as the Moon will be below the horizon during the event. Consequently, observers in India will not be able to witness the partial lunar eclipse. Nevertheless, the celestial event continues to hold religious significance for people throughout the country.

Lunar Eclipse 2024 timing The lunar eclipse will take place on September 18, according to Indian Standard Time (IST). The timing with key phases is given below:

Penumbral Eclipse Begins: 06:11 AM

Partial Eclipse Begins: 07:42 AM

Maximum Eclipse: 08:14 AM

Partial Eclipse Ends: 08:45 AM

Penumbral Eclipse Ends: 10:17 AM

September 17-18 Full Moon in India NASA said the moon will appear in its full light for three days, from Monday evening through Thursday evening. Hence, you can enjoy the supermoon sight during these days.

What happens when Chandra Grahan takes place? A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth positions itself between the Sun and the Moon, casting its shadow over the lunar surface. The extent of the eclipse can vary, either partially or fully obscuring the Moon, depending on the specific alignment.

During a partial eclipse, the Earth's shadow covers only a portion of the Moon, often casting a reddish tint over it.

According to the US space agency NASA, during a partial lunar eclipse, the shadow of the earth "grows and then recedes without ever entirely covering the Moon."