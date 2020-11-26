Chandra Grahan: Check fourth, final Lunar Eclipse date and time on 30 November

On 30 November, the last penumbral lunar eclipse or Chandra Grahan of this year 2020 is set to take place. The fourth lunar eclipse 2020 is coinciding with the auspicious day of Kartik Purnima.

This year witnessed a total of three penumbral lunar eclipses, out of which the first lunar eclipse took place on 10 January, the second one on 5 June and the third one on 5 July. However, the upcoming lunar eclipse of 2020 is expected to occur this month.

There are three types of lunar eclipses -- total, partial, and penumbral. Incidentally, the three previous lunar eclipses that occurred this year were Penumbral.

How does a lunar eclipse occur?

A lunar eclipse or Chandra Grahan is a celestial event that occurs when the Earth blocks the light of the Sun from reaching the Moon. It happens when the Moon moves into the Earth's shadow. A lunar eclipse can happen only when the Sun, the Earth, and the Moon are exactly or very closely aligned -- with the Earth between the two.

The last penumbral lunar eclipse 2020 will be visible in North and South America, Australia, and in parts of Asia.

30 Nov Lunar eclipse date and time

The last lunar eclipse of the year, which will take place on 30 November, will start at 1:04 pm and end at 5:22 pm in India. The eclipse will be at its maximum at 3:13 pm. The total duration of penumbral phase is 4 hours 18 mins 11 secs.

The celestial event will not be visible in India as the Moon will be below the horizon.

