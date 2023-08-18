Chandrayaan 3: 10 frequently asked questions about latest ISRO lunar mission

Chandrayaan 3: 10 frequently asked questions about latest ISRO lunar mission3 min read 18 Aug 2023, 08:46 AM IST
Chandrayaan-3's 'Vikram' lander successfully separates from propulsion module. Soft landing on moon's surface scheduled for Wednesday.
In a major update for Chandrayaan-3, the ‘Vikram’ lander module of the spacecraft successfully separated from the propulsion module on Thursday.
Former ISRO scientist and Padma Shri awardee Mylswamy Annadurai while speaking to ANI said, “So now the important and final thing is… softly and securely landing on the moon. For that, the lander has to separate from the propulsion module. So as of now, all the modules of the propulsion system have made its functionalities and it has done its job,"
"Now Vikram has to take its own course of action. Further, it has to separate. So even after separating, then the major event comes. A major event is the 4800 Newton thrusters. They have to fire to take it to the lower orbit. That will also be done in two steps and ensuring that all the systems are working properly these two steps will go down, put a 100-kilometre orbit. Then from 100 go to the 30-kilometer orbit... that's very very vital. But when it's going very closer, closer to the Earth," he added
The Lander Module which includes the Vikram lander and rover Pragyan is now ready to be lowered to an orbit that takes it closer to the lunar surface and the soft landing on the Moon's south pole is scheduled for 5:47 pm on Wednesday.
Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 and its objectives are to demonstrate safe and soft landing on the lunar surface, roving on the moon, and to conduct in-situ scientific experiments.
Rough terrain on the Moon makes a landing difficult, but the South Pole is a prized destination because scientists believe that it could hold significant quantities of ice which could be used to extract fuel and oxygen, as well as for drinking water.
India will become only the fourth country after the US, China and the former Soviet Union to master soft landing on the lunar surface if Chandrayaan-3 successfully completes its mission.
The Chandrayaan-3 mission was launched more than a month ago on July 14 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota.
Russia had launched its first lunar landing spacecraft after 47 years on 11 August in a bid to make a soft landing on the moon's south pole. As per PTI, Luna-25 is expected to land between 21-23 August and Chandrayaan-3 is expected to land between 23-24 August.
Luna-25 entered the moon's orbit on Wednesday at 11:57 am, Reuters reported quoting Russia's Roskosmos.
The term Vikram means valour in Sanskrit while Pragyan means wisdom. However, the Chandrayaan-3's lander is named after Vikram Sarabhai, who is seen as the father of India's space programme.
ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 Mission failed in its lunar phase because its lander 'Vikram' crashed into the surface of the moon following anomalies in the braking system in the lander while attempting a soft landing on September 7, 2019.
The significance of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, unlike its unsuccessful predecessor, is that the Propulsion Module has a payload -- SHAPE -- Spectro- polarimetry of HAbitable Planet Earth to study Earth from lunar orbit.
ISRO says the SHAPE is an experimental payload to study the spectro-polarimetric signatures of the Earth in the near-infrared wavelength range.
