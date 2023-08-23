Chandrayaan 3: Know about last 20 minutes of terror before Vikram lander's soft-landing on Moon3 min read 23 Aug 2023, 07:43 AM IST
Chandrayaan-3 set to soft-land on Moon's south polar region, overcoming previous technical glitches.
Chandrayaan 3 is set to script history on Wednesday as the Indian spacecraft will be the first to soft-land on Moon's south polar region. In 2019, ISRO attempted a similar mission-Chandrayaan-2 but at that time due to some technical glitches, the lander of the spacecraft got crashed just minutes before landing. Without repeating the same errors, ISRO scientists have redesigned the technology of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft, focused on what can fail and how to protect it and ensure a successful landing. ISRO launched Chandrayaan-3 on 14 July and since then, the space agency is sharing information about the significant manoeuvres that the spacecraft underwent in outer space. Now, on Wednesday, ISRO said that at around 18.04 hours, Chandrayaan-3 will land on Moon's surface. While so far the mission has all gone smoothly, scientists are slightly wary about the last 20 minutes.