Chandrayaan 3: A glossary of words you need to know2 min read 23 Aug 2023, 01:06 PM IST
Chandrayaan 3 moon landing: Chandrayaan-3 set to make record-breaking soft landing on Moon's south pole, conducting various scientific experiments.
Chandrayaan-3 Landing Updates: Chandrayaan-3 on Wednesday is getting closer to the moon and in just a matter of a few hours, the Indian spacecraft will script record by soft landing on the Moon's south pole region. Chandrayaan-3, which means "Mooncraft" in Sanskrit, is scheduled to touch down shortly after 6:00 pm India time (1230 GMT) near the little-explored lunar south pole.