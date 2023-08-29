Hello User
Chandrayaan 3 mission: Pragyan rover detects oxygen, other elements on Moon; hunt underway for hydrogen

1 min read 29 Aug 2023, 08:55 PM IST Anwesha Mitra

Chandrayaan-3 rover confirms presence of sulphur in lunar surface, search for Hydrogen underway: ISRO

Chandrayaan-3 Pragyan rover roams around the 'Shiv Shakti Point', Vikram' lander's touchdown spot, on the Moon at the south pole.

The Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscope instrument onboard 'Pragyan' rover of Chandrayaan-3 has 'unambiguously confirmed the presence of sulphur in the lunar surface near south pole.

“Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscope (LIBS) instrument onboard the Rover unambiguously confirms the presence of Sulphur (S) in the lunar surface near the south pole, through first-ever in-situ measurements. Al, Ca, Fe, Cr, Ti, Mn, Si, and O are also detected, as expected. Search for Hydrogen (H) is underway," the space agency tweeted.

More details awaited…

Updated: 29 Aug 2023, 08:55 PM IST
