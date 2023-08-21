Explained: Why is the world running to explore 'dark side of the Moon’?1 min read 21 Aug 2023, 08:59 PM IST
Chandrayaan-3 set to land on Moon's South Pole; exploration driven by the presence of water ice in the region.
Chandrayaan-3 is scheduled to land on the South Pole of Earth's satellite Moon on Wednesday, 23 August. 140.76 crore Indians and the world waits with bated breath to see Indian Space Research Oganisation (ISRO)'s spacecraft Chndrayaan-3's lander module make a safe soft landing successfully.