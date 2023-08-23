Chandrayaan 3: What is India's mission to moon? Why is it important?2 min read 23 Aug 2023, 06:51 AM IST
Chandrayaan 3 spacecraft set to make historic soft landing on Moon's south pole; India aims to showcase technological prowess.
Chandrayaan 3 spacecraft is all set to create history today for India by doing a soft landing on Moon's south polar region. According to the Indian Space Research organisation (ISRO), the Chandrayaan 3 spacecraft is expected to land on the Moon's surface at around 18:04 hours IST. Chandrayaan-3 is the follow-up mission of 2019's Chandrayaan-2 Mission which was partially successful as per the ISRO. In the previous Moon mission, the Vikram lander of the Chandrayaan-2 crashed while attempting the soft landing on the Moon's surface due to a technical glitch. However, this time scientists are optimistic about safe soft-landing as they have made certain changes in creating the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft to avoid the same mistakes.