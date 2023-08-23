Chandrayaan-3: This ISRO scientist from Firozabad plays vital role in moon mission. Here's all you need to know2 min read 23 Aug 2023, 06:29 AM IST
Chandrayaan-3: India's Chandrayaan-3 mission is slated to land on surface of the moon on the evening 23rd August. If ISRO's mission succeeds, India will be the fourth country in the world to achieve this feat after the United States, Russia, and China, however it will also be the only country in the world to land on the lunar south pole, which is a region whose shadowed craters are thought to contain water ice that may support a future moon settlement.