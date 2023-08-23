Chandrayaan-3: India's Chandrayaan-3 mission to land on the moon's surface on August 23, aiming to be the fourth country to achieve this feat and the first to land on the lunar south pole.

Chandrayaan-3: India's Chandrayaan-3 mission is slated to land on surface of the moon on the evening 23rd August. If ISRO's mission succeeds, India will be the fourth country in the world to achieve this feat after the United States, Russia, and China, however it will also be the only country in the world to land on the lunar south pole, which is a region whose shadowed craters are thought to contain water ice that may support a future moon settlement.

Also Read: Chandrayaan-3 landing: When and where to watch live streaming online As per Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO), the lander Vikram is all set to land on the lunar south pole at 6.04 pm today.

Meanwhile, Firozabad's Tikri village is basking in pride and joy as local resident Dharmendra Pratap Yadav, an accomplished ISRO scientist, assumes a crucial role in the upcoming Chandrayaan 3 mission. Dharmendra, whose roots lie in the agrarian community, has already garnered recognition by contributing to the Mangalyaan project in the past.

As part of the Chandrayaan 3 team, Dharmendra shoulders the significant responsibility of transmitting signals for the lunar endeavor.

Today, on August 23, as Chandrayaan 3 finds its place on the moon's surface, the preparations and hard work of Dharmendra and his team will come to fruition.

Here's all you need to know about Dharmendra Pratap Yadav -Hailing from a humble background, Dharmendra's journey has been one of academic excellence.

-At the Intermediate level in Firozabad, he pursued engineering studies at Mathura Hindustan College and later completed his MTech from Jalandhar Punjab. In August 2011, he was posted in ISRO. He has also worked in the Mangalyaan team.

-Speaking of his family, his parents, Shambhu Dayal Yadav and Kamla Devi, along with an uncle and other relatives, reside in Tikri village. He has a younger brother, Upendra Yadav who is pursuing BTech and sister is married. Dharmendra too is a married man, living with his wife and child.

-Shambhu Dayal Yadav said that his son has brought laurels to the entire India as well as the name of Firozabad district and his village Tikri, ANI has reported.

-The accomplishments of Dharmendra Pratap Yadav not only bring honor to his village but also shine a light on the prowess of the Firozabad district and the entire nation. His integral role in the Chandrayaan 3 mission underscores the remarkable talent and dedication of individuals who contribute to India's advancements in space exploration.

Meanwhile, in a latest update on Chandrayaan-3 soft landing, ISRO said the mission is on schedule and systems are undergoing regular checks. The live telecast of the landing operations will begin at 5:20 PM IST on Wednesday. Live actions of landing will be available on the ISRO website, its YouTube channel, Facebook, and public broadcaster DD National TV from 5:27 PM IST on Aug 23, 2023.