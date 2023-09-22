Chandrayaan-3 update: ISRO postpones Vikram, Pragyan revival. More details here1 min read 22 Sep 2023, 06:42 PM IST
After conducting experiments on the moon from August 23 to September 4, the rover and lander modules of Chandrayaan-3 were put to sleep in a bid to survive the extremely frigid atmosphere at the south pole of the moon.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has decided to postpone the scheduled waking up or establishing communication with India's lunar mission Chandrayaan-3's solar-powered lander Vikram and rover Pragyan on the moon. The space agency has informed that they will now try to revive Vikram Lander and Pragyan Rover on Saturday, 23 September.