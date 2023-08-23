Chandrayaan 3's Vikram lander has successfully landed on the moon - Here's what Pragyan rover will do next1 min read 23 Aug 2023, 10:06 PM IST
India's Chandrayaan-3 lander successfully touches down on lunar South Pole, becoming first country to do so.
India became the first country to touch down on the lunar South Pole on Wednesday as billions watched from around the globe. The Chandrayaan-3 lander - designed to deploy a smaller, 26-kg lunar rover - landed on the surface of the moon at 6:04 pm, marking a giant leap in India’s spacefaring journey.