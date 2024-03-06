Chandrayaan 4 mission will be 'extremely challenging': ISRO chief Somanath shares details about next lunar project
ISRO chief S Somanath explained the factors that make the next Chandrayaan mission extremely challenging. He informed that the mission has to be accomplished in 2027.
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief S Somanath said the mission to bring back lunar samples is yet to be approved, and that several questions related to it are being "debated and discussed". He also explained the factors that make the "next Chandrayaan mission" extremely challenging.