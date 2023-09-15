Chandrayaan-1 data shows Earth's electrons are forming water on Moon. Here's how2 min read 15 Sep 2023, 04:01 PM IST
High-energy electrons from Earth may be contributing to the formation of water on the Moon. Researchers analysed data collected by India's Chandrayaan-1 mission and found that these electrons are breaking down rocks and minerals on the lunar surface, potentially aiding in the formation of water.
High-Energy electrons from planet Earth might be forming water on its satellite Moon, a team of scientists have analysed based on data collected by the successful Chandrayaan-3' s predecessor Chandrayaan-1.
