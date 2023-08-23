SpaceX boss Elon Musk has applauded India's Chandrayaan-3 moon mission budget of $75 million, comparing favorably to Hollywood SciFi movie Interstellar's $165 million production cost, in response to a tweet. Musk's supportive message triggers diverse reactions among netizens.

Former journalist Cindy Pom shared on X (formerly Twitter), “Kinda crazy when you realize India's budget for Chandrayaan-3 ($75M) is less than the film Interstellar ($165M)" Responding to it Elon Musk posted “Good for India!" and also added an emoji showing the country’s flag. The reply received over 60,000 views, and the numbers are quickly increasing. Alongside, the share has also accumulated more than 1,900 likes.

Interstellar vs Chandrayaan-3 budget

India's ISRO plans Chandrayaan-3 to land on the Moon, aiming to be the fourth nation succeeding in lunar landing. Costing around $75 million, Chandrayaan-3 aims to enhance lunar understanding. In contrast, Christopher Nolan's epic Interstellar, with Matthew McConaughey in the lead, is a movie about space adventure. The film was made with a total budget of $165 million.

Also read: 'Nehru's vision': Chhattisgarh CM credits former PM for Chandrayaan-3

Chandrayaan-3 schedule:

Even as hours ticked down to the much-anticipated crowning moment of Chandrayaan-3 — the attempted soft landing on the moon's uncharted South Pole — the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) on Wednesday said that it is all set to initiate the Automatic Landing Sequence (ALS).

A post on ISRO's official handle on X, formerly Twitter, read, "All set to initiate the Automatic Landing Sequence (ALS). Awaiting the arrival of the Lander Module (LM) at the designated point, around 17:44 Hrs. IST. Upon receiving the ALS command, the LM activates the throttleable engines for powered descent."

"The mission operations team will keep confirming the sequential execution of commands. The live telecast of operations at MOX begins at 17:20 Hrs. IST," read the post further.

The attempted soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon’s south pole has been scheduled for around 18:04 IST, with the powered descent of the Vikram lander expected at 1745 IST.

The live telecast of the landing operations at Mission Operation Complex (MOX) will begin at 1720 IST. Live broadcast of the landing will be available on the ISRO website, its YouTube channel, Facebook, and public broadcaster DD National TV from 17:27 IST on Aug 23, 2023.

Also read: Chandrayaan 3: What to expect in ‘critical’ last hour of moon mission landing