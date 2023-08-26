Chandrayaan-3 completes two out three mission objectives; ISRO shares update

Chandrayaan-3 completes two out three mission objectives; ISRO shares update1 min read 26 Aug 2023, 09:57 PM IST
Chandrayaan 3 achieves two out of three mission objectives: safe landing and rover exploration on lunar surface.
Days after landing on the lunar south pole, Chandrayaan 3 has ticked off several mission objectives. An update shared by the Indian Space Research Organisation on Saturday evening indicated that two out of three goals had already been reached. The rover and lander continue to conduct in-situ scientific experiments on the lunar surface.