Chandrayaan-3 completes two out three mission objectives; ISRO shares update

Chandrayaan 3 achieves two out of three mission objectives: safe landing and rover exploration on lunar surface.

Days after landing on the lunar south pole, Chandrayaan 3 has ticked off several mission objectives. An update shared by the Indian Space Research Organisation on Saturday evening indicated that two out of three goals had already been reached. The rover and lander continue to conduct in-situ scientific experiments on the lunar surface. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Of the 3 mission objectives, demonstration of a safe and soft landing on the lunar surface is accomplished. Demonstration of Rover roving on the moon is accomplished. Conducting in-situ scientific experiments is underway. All payloads are performing normally," the space agency tweeted.

The Chandrayaan-3 lander had successfully touched down on the lunar surface earlier this week. India is the fourth country to land on the moon and the first to reach its relatively unexplored south pole. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ALSO READ: India's space industry may grow from $8 bn to $16 bn in coming years: PM Modi Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that the landing site would be named "Shiv Shakti Point" while the site where the Chandrayaan-2 lander crash-landed on the Moon's surface in 2019 would be known as "Tiranga Point".

Meanwhile the Indian Space Research Organisation has released a fresh video that shows the Pragyan rover roaming around Shiv Shakti point, the touchdown site of lander Vikram, on the lunar surface.