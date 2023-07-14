Chandrayaan-3: Difficulties the spacecraft can face to land on the Moon?3 min read 14 Jul 2023, 04:11 PM IST
ISRO launched its second attempt to land on the Moon, aiming to become the fourth country to achieve this feat. The mission faces challenges such as navigating the long journey, entering the Moon's orbit, and making a soft landing. Lunar dust and the uneven surface further complicate the mission.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday launched the second attempt for India to land on the Moon, aiming to become the fourth country to achieve the feat. This unmanned spacecraft attempts to land on the surface of the Moon, its second attempt to become only the fourth country to do so.
