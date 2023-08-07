'Chandrayaan-3 is functioning very well. All the instruments, systems on board are very healthy,' says ISRO chairman S Somanath on Chandrayaan-3 mission
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Monday took to microblogging site ‘X’, formerly known as Twitter to share the status of Chandrayaan. ISRO chairman S Somanath said,“Chandrayaan-3 is functioning very well. All the instruments, systems on board are very healthy and we are able to bring it down very correctly this time, the orbit changes are happening as planned, there is no deviation, so it shows excellent result, and we are hoping that are fine."
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Monday took to microblogging site ‘X’, formerly known as Twitter to share the status of Chandrayaan. ISRO chairman S Somanath said,“Chandrayaan-3 is functioning very well. All the instruments, systems on board are very healthy and we are able to bring it down very correctly this time, the orbit changes are happening as planned, there is no deviation, so it shows excellent result, and we are hoping that are fine."
ISRO on Sunday said the GSLV Mark 3 (LVM 3) heavy-lift launch vehicle, which lifted off successfully with the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft, underwent a planned orbit reduction manoeuvre, bringing it closer to the moon.
ISRO on Sunday said the GSLV Mark 3 (LVM 3) heavy-lift launch vehicle, which lifted off successfully with the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft, underwent a planned orbit reduction manoeuvre, bringing it closer to the moon.
"The spacecraft successfully underwent a planned orbit reduction manoeuvre. The retrofitting of engines brought it closer to the Moon's surface, now to 170 km x 4313 km. The next operation to further reduce the orbit is scheduled for August 9, between 13:00 and 14:00 hours IST," the ISRO tweeted on Sunday.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"The spacecraft successfully underwent a planned orbit reduction manoeuvre. The retrofitting of engines brought it closer to the Moon's surface, now to 170 km x 4313 km. The next operation to further reduce the orbit is scheduled for August 9, between 13:00 and 14:00 hours IST," the ISRO tweeted on Sunday.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The space agency said it will carry out the next such operation on August 9.
The space agency said it will carry out the next such operation on August 9.
Meanwhile, the space agency on Sunday put out the first images of the moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3, India's third lunar mission.
Meanwhile, the space agency on Sunday put out the first images of the moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3, India's third lunar mission.
"The Moon, as viewed by Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft during Lunar Orbit Insertion (LOI) on August 5, 2023," tweeted the Mission's official Twitter handle.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"The Moon, as viewed by Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft during Lunar Orbit Insertion (LOI) on August 5, 2023," tweeted the Mission's official Twitter handle.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
On Saturday, Chandrayaan-3 had sent a message to ISRO saying ‘I feel the lunar gravity’ after it had entered the lunar orbit.
On Saturday, Chandrayaan-3 had sent a message to ISRO saying ‘I feel the lunar gravity’ after it had entered the lunar orbit.
India’s third unmanned Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 Saturday successfully entered the lunar orbit, 22 days after it was launched for a far more complicated 41-day voyage to reach the lunar south pole where no other nation has gone before.
India’s third unmanned Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 Saturday successfully entered the lunar orbit, 22 days after it was launched for a far more complicated 41-day voyage to reach the lunar south pole where no other nation has gone before.
"I am feeling lunar gravity," was Chandrayaan-3's message to the ISRO after the required maneuver that brought it closer to the moon was carried out without any glitch from the space facility in Bengaluru. The injection into the lunar orbit marked a major milestone in the space agency's ambitious ₹600 crore mission.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"I am feeling lunar gravity," was Chandrayaan-3's message to the ISRO after the required maneuver that brought it closer to the moon was carried out without any glitch from the space facility in Bengaluru. The injection into the lunar orbit marked a major milestone in the space agency's ambitious ₹600 crore mission.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The next operation--reduction of orbit--will be done at 11 PM on Sunday, the ISRO said in a tweet.
The next operation--reduction of orbit--will be done at 11 PM on Sunday, the ISRO said in a tweet.
After the Sunday maneuver of Chandrayaan-3, there will be three more operations till August 17 following which the Landing Module Vikram carrying the rover Pragyan inside will break away from the Propulsion Module. After this, de-orbiting maneuvers will be carried on the lander before the final powered descent on the moon.
After the Sunday maneuver of Chandrayaan-3, there will be three more operations till August 17 following which the Landing Module Vikram carrying the rover Pragyan inside will break away from the Propulsion Module. After this, de-orbiting maneuvers will be carried on the lander before the final powered descent on the moon.
The spacecraft has covered about two-thirds of the distance to the Moon since its launch on July 14 and the next 18 days will be crucial for the Indian Space Research Organisation(ISRO).
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The spacecraft has covered about two-thirds of the distance to the Moon since its launch on July 14 and the next 18 days will be crucial for the Indian Space Research Organisation(ISRO).
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Moon mission has been smooth so far and the ISRO expects the Vikram lander to make a soft landing on the lunar surface later this month on August 23.
The Moon mission has been smooth so far and the ISRO expects the Vikram lander to make a soft landing on the lunar surface later this month on August 23.
The injection into the lunar orbit marked a major milestone in the space agency's ambitious ₹ 600 crore Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission.
The injection into the lunar orbit marked a major milestone in the space agency's ambitious ₹ 600 crore Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission.