The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Monday took to microblogging site ‘X’, formerly known as Twitter to share the status of Chandrayaan. ISRO chairman S Somanath said,“Chandrayaan-3 is functioning very well. All the instruments, systems on board are very healthy and we are able to bring it down very correctly this time, the orbit changes are happening as planned, there is no deviation, so it shows excellent result, and we are hoping that are fine."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}