Chandrayaan-3, India mission to Moon, sleeps forever. Here's what next for Pragyan rover, Vikram lander
The Chandrayaan-3 was designed to survive one Lunar day or 14 Earth days. The Chandrayaan-3 landed near Moon's South pole on 23 August.
India's Chandrayaan-3, the mission to moon's south pole, a first of its kind, did not wake up again. Chandryaan-3’s Vikram lander and Pragyan rover did not wake up during the lunar day, which equals 14 Earth days.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message