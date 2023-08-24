‘Chandrayaan-3 is an inspiration for rest of the world’, says ISRO chief after Pragyan rover begins its journey1 min read 24 Aug 2023, 06:12 PM IST
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman S Somnath, in an exclusive interview with India Today TV, said that success of Chandrayaan-3 is not just for India, it is an inspiration for the rest of the world.
The Vikram lander of Chandrayaan-3 landed on south pole of the moon at 6.04 pm on Wednesday evening, making India the first country to achieve that feat.
“The rover is on the moon now. Now we have to move it further. It is expected to path planning and various experiments on the lunar surface. We need a lot of suitable factors for the experiments like ground visibility, ground station availability. Depending on this, we will decide our future course," reported India Today TV quoting Somanathas saying.
The ISRO Chairman said the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover are designed to operate for 14 days, which is approximately one lunar daylight period, during this period it will be powered by solar panels and will communicate with the Chandrayaan-3 orbiter.
The Pragyan rover would study the moon surface through its payload APXS - Alpha Particle X-Ray Spectrometer - to derive the chemical and mineralogical composition of lunar surface to further enhance understanding.