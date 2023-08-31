The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday said that the Pragyan rover has travelled a distance of approximately 15 metres and captured a snap showing the Vikram lander. The Indian space agency has released several images captured by the Pragyan rover. ISRO has posted photos on social media platform X and wrote, “Beyond Borders, Across Moonscapes: India's Majesty knows no bounds! Once more, co-traveller Pragyan captures Vikram in a Snap! This iconic snap was taken today around 11 am IST from about 15 m." According to the ISRO, the latest coordinates of the Chandrayaan 3 are -- 69.373 S, 32.319 E, well near the intended landing point of 4 km x 2.4 km at 69.367621 S, 32.348126 E. The image shared bythe ISRO showed two of Vikram lander's vital instruments, Chandra's Surface Thermo-physical Experiment (ChaSTE) probe and the Instrument for Lunar Seismic Activity (ILSA) probe. The Pragyan rover has two navigation cameras fitted in the front parts. The data collected by the cameras undergoes processing at ISRO's Space Applications Centre in Ahmedabad.

The rover's data collection and experiments could help determine if there is oxygen and hydrogen on the moon.

The Chandrayan-3 rover is expected to conduct experiments over 14 days, including an analysis of the mineral composition of the lunar surface, the ISRO had said after the Chandrayan-3’s successful landing on the moon.

“The rover has successfully traversed a distance of about 8 meters (26.2 feet)," the Indian space agency had said on August 25.

On Tuesday, the ISRO said that the rover confirmed the presence of sulfur and detected several other elements near the lunar south pole as it searches for signs of frozen water.

The rover's laser-induced spectroscope instrument also detected aluminum, iron, calcium, chromium, titanium, manganese, oxygen and silicon on the lunar surface, the ISRO had said in a post on its website.

The Pragyan rover will also study the atmosphere of the moon and seismic activities.