The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) on Monday released the images of the Lunar far side area captured by the Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera (LHDAC), a camera that assists in locating a safe landing area without boulders or deep trenches.

The space agency said that several advanced technologies are present in the Lander such as LHDAC to achieve the mission objectives of Chandrayaan-3. ISRO shared the images on X (formerly Twitter).

Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 and seeks to demonstrate end-to-end capability in safe landing and roving on the lunar surface.

The mission objectives of Chandrayaan-3 are to achieve a safe and soft landing on the lunar surface, to demonstrate the rover's mobility on the Moon, and to conduct in-situ scientific experiments.

After its launch on July 14, Chandrayaan-3 entered into lunar orbit on August 5, following which orbit reduction maneuvers were carried out on the spacecraft on August 6, 9, 14, and 16, ahead of the separation of both its modules on August 17.

On Thursday, 35 days after the mission was launched, the lander module of Chandrayaan-3 had successfully separated from the propulsion module.

Following the separation process, the lander underwent the ‘deboost’ operations to place it in an orbit where when it's at a point closest to the Moon (Perilune) it would be at a distance of 30 kilometers and at its farthest point from the Moon (Apolune) it would be 100 km away.

At this point, the soft landing on the south-polar region of the Moon will be attempted. At around 30 km altitude, the lander enters the powered braking phase and begins to use its thrusters to reach the surface of the Moon, ISRO said.

At an altitude of about 100 m, the lander would scan the surface to check whether there are any obstacles and then start descending to make a soft landing.