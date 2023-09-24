Chandrayaan-3: ISRO will wait another 14 days to get signals from Vikram, Pragyan, S Somnath says ‘don't know when…'1 min read 24 Sep 2023, 06:54 AM IST
ISRO to continue attempts to revive Chandrayaan-3's lander and rover for another 14 days, uncertain of success.
Indian Space Research Organization will wait another 14 days to establish contact with Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander and Pragyan rover. ISRO will continue attempts to revive the Chandrayaan-3 lander and rover till the next sunset on the Moon which is slated for October 6. However, ISRO Chief S Somnath said that it is not certain when the contact with Chandrayaan-3 instruments will be established.